Southern (NYSE:SO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SO. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Southern from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.29.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. Southern has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.08). Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Southern will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares in the company, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Southern by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 275.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advantage Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Trust Co now owns 321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

