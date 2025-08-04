S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $632.00 to $660.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.69.

NYSE SPGI opened at $544.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $520.65 and a 200-day moving average of $509.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $427.14 and a 52 week high of $558.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Motco lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 20,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 46,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,767,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 24.0% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

