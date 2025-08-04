SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,729 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $62,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 5,483,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,133,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,180,000 after acquiring an additional 115,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 988,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,384,000 after acquiring an additional 50,622 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 829,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,173,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 410,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,077,000 after acquiring an additional 39,035 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.35 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.70.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.