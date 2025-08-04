SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Free Report) by 423.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GXC. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 424.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P China ETF stock opened at $90.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.80. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $64.69 and a 52 week high of $97.17.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

