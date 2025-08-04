SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MGO One Seven LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $58.82 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.62.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.