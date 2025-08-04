SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

SR Bancorp Stock Up 0.3%

SR Bancorp stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $125.64 million, a P/E ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 0.59. SR Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $14.96.

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter. SR Bancorp had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 7.70%.

In other SR Bancorp news, insider David M. Orbach acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.19 per share, for a total transaction of $65,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 193,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,092.08. This trade represents a 2.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William P. Taylor bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 72,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,894. This represents a 2.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,500 shares of company stock worth $137,315. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRBK. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of SR Bancorp by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SR Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $3,384,000. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

