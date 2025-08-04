Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $82.08.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 45.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 781.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stepan by 231.4% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Stepan in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Stepan by 124.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

