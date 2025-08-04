Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.
Stepan Stock Performance
Shares of SCL stock opened at $49.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan has a 12 month low of $44.23 and a 12 month high of $82.08.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.25 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stepan
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stepan
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.