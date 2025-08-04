Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Purchased by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,535 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $551,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $566,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 6,732.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 26,659 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 43.1% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 16,242 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total value of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,379.05. This represents a 10.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $2,097,613.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,408,156.84. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 1.7%

Analyst Ratings Changes

STRL stock opened at $263.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $270.38.

STRL has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on STRL

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.