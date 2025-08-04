Stifel Canada Issues Optimistic Forecast for Cameco Earnings

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada raised their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Cameco in a report issued on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $2.49 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CCJ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Glj Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $70.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.65.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $72.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 83.87 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. Cameco has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $80.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 39.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,048,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $578,226,000 after buying an additional 3,959,837 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,639,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,163,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,876 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 215.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,031,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,797 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the first quarter worth $55,513,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cameco by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,245,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,966 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.