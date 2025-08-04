Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Cactus (NYSE:WHD) Price Target to $53.00

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cactus from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Cactus Trading Down 6.2%

WHD stock opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.48. Cactus has a one year low of $33.80 and a one year high of $70.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $273.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.28 million. Cactus had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 17.34%. Cactus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cactus will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cactus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 19.62%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cactus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,750,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Cactus by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cactus by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Cactus during the 1st quarter valued at about $447,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus during the first quarter valued at about $2,586,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

