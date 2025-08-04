Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $68.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on COLM. Barclays cut their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $49.30 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $92.88. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 30.61%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the transaction, the director owned 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 48.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 208.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 555 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 12,400.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 1,943.2% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 899 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

