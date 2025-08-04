Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 185,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.62 on Monday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $22.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1266 per share. This is an increase from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 14th.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

