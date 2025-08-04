Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 SA (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 2,300 shares, agrowthof1,050.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Subsea 7 Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $19.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $20.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Subsea 7 had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Subsea 7 Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.5822 per share. This is an increase from Subsea 7’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a dividend yield of 529.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Subsea 7’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 130.34%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUBCY. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

Featured Articles

