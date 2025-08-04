Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.4%

NYSE SMFG opened at $15.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

