Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.
Separately, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd.
Get Our Latest Report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Trading Down 0.4%
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1,094.67 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,302,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,789,000 after buying an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 41,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 18,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.85% of the company’s stock.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.