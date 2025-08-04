Summit Hotel Properties (INN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $194.49 million for the quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Trading Down 3.9%

INN opened at $5.02 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $562.78 million, a P/E ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.73. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52 week low of $3.57 and a 52 week high of $7.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

Insider Transactions at Summit Hotel Properties

In related news, Director Thomas W. Storey bought 16,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,167.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 231,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,776.94. This trade represents a 7.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Hotel Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 721,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 109,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

