Susquehanna Boosts Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $47.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Susquehanna from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Benchmark reduced their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $33.13 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hub Group from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Baird R W raised Hub Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on Hub Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.57.

HUBG opened at $33.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $905.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.53 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,352,000 after purchasing an additional 117,047 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $41,487,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

