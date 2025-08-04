Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Stock

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Susquehanna from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EBAY. Wells Fargo & Company set a $84.00 price objective on eBay and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of eBay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $91.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.76. eBay has a 52 week low of $54.55 and a 52 week high of $92.79. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.27.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. eBay had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other eBay news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 92,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $6,694,013.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 123,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,883,700.92. This trade represents a 42.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 22,206 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $1,729,847.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,222 shares of company stock worth $23,765,622 over the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

