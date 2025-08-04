Susquehanna Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.90.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $24.48 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $29.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.90.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 55,194,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,960,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,092,000 after acquiring an additional 653,279 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,477,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,793,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,399,000 after acquiring an additional 270,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,081,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

