TD Asset Management Inc Buys New Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,038,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,981,000 after purchasing an additional 88,825 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,056,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,037,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,709,000 after purchasing an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,334,000 after purchasing an additional 303,380 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.02 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

