TD Asset Management Inc Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,184 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.22% of Transcat worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 478,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,630,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 3.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 12.3% during the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,273 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Transcat by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 180,069 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,404,000 after buying an additional 70,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

TRNS stock opened at $74.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.47. Transcat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.56 and a 12 month high of $133.72. The company has a market capitalization of $694.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Transcat had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $77.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

