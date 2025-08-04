TD Cowen Issues Positive Forecast for First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Stock Price

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLR. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of First Solar in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $185.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $183.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.90. First Solar has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $262.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.90.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. First Solar had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Solar will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 9,557 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.05, for a total value of $1,481,812.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 8,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,136.85. The trade was a 54.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $466,877.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,689.49. The trade was a 20.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,172. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 3.9% during the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in First Solar by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 13,278 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in First Solar by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 511 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evexia Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Evexia Wealth LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

