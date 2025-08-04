TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SNX. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price target on TD SYNNEX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

Shares of SNX opened at $140.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $92.23 and a twelve month high of $149.76.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TD SYNNEX news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,568.45. The trade was a 48.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,231.44. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,076 shares of company stock worth $8,992,884. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,259,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,913,000 after purchasing an additional 937,040 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,899,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,441,000 after purchasing an additional 564,473 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,235,000 after purchasing an additional 547,692 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

