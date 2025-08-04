Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $131.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TFX. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Teleflex and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.57.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on TFX

Teleflex Stock Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.58. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $108.90 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 103.1% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Teleflex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 258.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teleflex

(Get Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.