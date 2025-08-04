Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFX. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on Teleflex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Teleflex stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. Teleflex has a fifty-two week low of $108.90 and a fifty-two week high of $249.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 103.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Teleflex by 258.6% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

