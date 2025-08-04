Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

TFX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Teleflex from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teleflex from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Teleflex from $137.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Teleflex from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $115.87 on Friday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $108.90 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.37. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $780.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,216,763 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $859,095,000 after buying an additional 43,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $202,161,000 after buying an additional 8,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Teleflex by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,068,593 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $190,188,000 after buying an additional 347,003 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 69.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,927,000 after purchasing an additional 355,720 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 590,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $105,102,000 after purchasing an additional 162,950 shares during the period. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

