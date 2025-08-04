Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $8.80 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $9.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telefonica Brasil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.77.

Telefonica Brasil Price Performance

VIV stock opened at $11.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Telefonica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.48 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telefonica Brasil will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 16.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 63,241 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,078,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,690,000 after purchasing an additional 78,200 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 64.4% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 29,308 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 74.1% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 49,603 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 21,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.16% of the company’s stock.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

