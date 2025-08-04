Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts WWW Q3 Earnings

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.94 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Baird R W upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Argus raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

NYSE:WWW opened at $22.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $24.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,818 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.1% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 13,032 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

