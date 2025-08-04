The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International AG lessened its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541,999 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 318,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,059,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 185,745 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $138.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $390.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dawn M. Zier purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 288,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,166.40. This represents a 226.68% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Campbell purchased 25,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $49,485.20. Following the purchase, the director owned 62,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,452.97. This trade represents a 68.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 308,640 shares of company stock valued at $518,055 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

