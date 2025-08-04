The Hartford Insurance Group’s (HIG) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial restated their outperform rating on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $140.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $135.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Down 1.2%

HIG opened at $122.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $132.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The Hartford Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 18.86%.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,387,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $6,257,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in The Hartford Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $9,549,000. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

