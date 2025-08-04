Thruvision Group (LON:THRU) Trading Down 5.6% – Should You Sell?

Thruvision Group plc (LON:THRU – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% during trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.55 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02). 15,125,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 406% from the average session volume of 2,992,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

Thruvision Group Trading Down 5.6%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.77.

Thruvision Group Company Profile

Thruvision Group plc engages in development, manufacture, and sale of passive people-screening technology in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, and other countries. The company provides surface transportation security cameras for protecting the traveling public from terrorist attack; customs and border security cameras to check travelers for concealed contraband; entrance and public venue security cameras for screening visitors to detect weapons and explosives; loss prevention security cameras to detect and deter theft; and deployment accessories to provide operational flexibility.

