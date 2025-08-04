Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,558 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up about 6.3% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $15,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 483,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,914,000 after buying an additional 44,447 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 199,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after purchasing an additional 68,948 shares during the period.

VGK opened at $75.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $79.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.89.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

