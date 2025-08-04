Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Has $248,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,931,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,124,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

IYW opened at $177.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $117.55 and a 1 year high of $185.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

