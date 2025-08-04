Tiller Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 958 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tiller Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 6.2% of Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Tiller Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $567.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $567.44 and a 200-day moving average of $554.26. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

