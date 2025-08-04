TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on TIM from $19.10 to $23.60 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on TIM from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded TIM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on TIM from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TIM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.17.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.60. TIM has a twelve month low of $11.32 and a twelve month high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. TIM had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 13.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TIM will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,482,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,029,000 after acquiring an additional 339,384 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,769,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,814,000 after acquiring an additional 696,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TIM by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,718,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,211,000 after acquiring an additional 283,002 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,056,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 47,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 829,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after acquiring an additional 18,970 shares in the last quarter.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

