Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TOL has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Toll Brothers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.23.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $121.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers has a 52 week low of $86.67 and a 52 week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $92,261.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This trade represents a 6.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,770 shares of company stock valued at $440,586. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 58,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,192,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,263,000 after buying an additional 35,001 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 804.5% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,617,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

