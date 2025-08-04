Top Airline Stocks To Watch Now – August 1st

Zscaler, American Airlines Group, Joby Aviation, United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, RTX, and Transdigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate commercial air transportation services, including passenger flights and cargo operations. By holding these stocks, investors gain ownership stakes in airlines and share in their profits, dividends, and voting rights. Their performance is heavily influenced by factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, economic cycles, and regulatory developments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $2.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,266,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,449. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $294.68 and its 200 day moving average is $237.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.29 and a beta of 1.11. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $318.46.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.13. 32,152,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,299,469. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.36. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.45.

Joby Aviation (JOBY)

Joby Aviation, Inc., a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

NYSE:JOBY traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.74. 19,829,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,858,699. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 2.47. Joby Aviation has a 12 month low of $4.66 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.37.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $3.17 on Friday, reaching $85.15. 3,621,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,250,136. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $37.02 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $51.25. 4,565,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,999,263. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $34.74 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $156.87. 1,410,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,398. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX has a fifty-two week low of $112.27 and a fifty-two week high of $158.79.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of Transdigm Group stock traded down $20.29 on Friday, reaching $1,588.17. 118,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,176.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1,623.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,505.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,404.53.

