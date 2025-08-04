Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – August 1st

Oracle, Applied Digital, Riot Platforms, Core Scientific, Globant, HIVE Digital Technologies, and Bitdeer Technologies Group are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or invest in blockchain technology—a decentralized digital ledger system that records transactions across a network of computers. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to firms driving innovations in cryptocurrency, smart contracts, supply-chain management and other blockchain-based applications. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded down $6.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.03. The stock had a trading volume of 6,562,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069,098. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.13. Oracle has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The stock has a market cap of $693.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 29,862,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,484,355. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

RIOT traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,802,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,566,344. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 4.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86. Riot Platforms has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $15.87.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 7,333,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,310,760. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 6.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.67. 768,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Globant has a 12-month low of $80.25 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.11.

HIVE Digital Technologies (HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIVE traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. 14,493,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,578,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The firm has a market cap of $473.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.08.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTDR traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.47. 1,984,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,534,411. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.22. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $26.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.86.

