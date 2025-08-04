Top Robotics Stocks To Research – August 2nd

NVIDIA, Teradyne, Zebra Technologies, Alphatec, SPX Technologies, EPAM Systems, and TechnipFMC are the seven Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or integrate robots and automated systems for industrial, commercial or consumer use. These firms may produce robotic arms, autonomous vehicles, AI-driven service robots or the software and sensors that power them. Investing in robotics stocks gives individuals exposure to the growing automation and artificial-intelligence trends reshaping manufacturing, logistics, healthcare and beyond. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.72. The company had a trading volume of 203,669,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,436,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $183.30. The company has a market cap of $4.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Teradyne stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.16. 4,812,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,507,611. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.09. Teradyne has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

ZBRA traded down $3.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $335.24. 975,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,728. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.82. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Alphatec (ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 12,995,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

SPX Technologies (SPXC)

SPX Technologies, Inc. supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services package and process cooling products and engineered air movement solutions for the HVAC industrial and power generation markets, as well as boilers, heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Shares of SPX Technologies stock traded up $14.04 on Friday, reaching $196.43. The company had a trading volume of 739,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,962. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.88. SPX Technologies has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $198.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.95.

EPAM Systems (EPAM)

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

Shares of NYSE EPAM traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.93. The company had a trading volume of 854,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,967. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.67. EPAM Systems has a 1-year low of $138.15 and a 1-year high of $269.00.

TechnipFMC (FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $35.32. 3,531,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,429. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.72. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

