Top Small Cap Stocks To Research – August 2nd

Figma, Spring Valley Acquisition, Sharplink Gaming, BigBear.ai, and Opendoor Technologies are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are equity shares of companies whose total market value typically falls between about $300 million and $2 billion. These smaller firms often have more room to grow than large, established corporations, which can translate into higher potential returns. However, they also tend to exhibit greater price volatility and lower liquidity, making them riskier than large-cap stocks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Figma (FIG)

Figma is where teams come together to turn ideas into the world’s best digital products and experiences. Every day, billions of people around the world use apps, websites, and other digital experiences that are made in Figma. They’re looking up directions on Google Maps; requesting rides with Uber; checking in for flights on JetBlue; streaming shows on Netflix; learning languages with Duolingo; asking questions of Claude; connecting on LinkedIn; buying goods on Mercado Libre; or booking stays and experiences with Airbnb.

Figma stock traded up $6.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.56. 55,774,782 shares of the company were exchanged. Figma has a fifty-two week low of $84.11 and a fifty-two week high of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Spring Valley Acquisition (SV)

Shares of SV stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.43. 26,341,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,580. Spring Valley Acquisition has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $11.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average of $26.05.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

Sharplink Gaming stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,921,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,417,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.32. Sharplink Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.26 and a 1-year high of $124.12.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.41. The stock had a trading volume of 72,718,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,800,400. BigBear.ai has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $10.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 3.44.

Opendoor Technologies (OPEN)

Opendoor Technologies Inc. operates a digital platform for residential real estate transactions in the United States. It buys and sells homes. The company's product offerings comprise sell to opendoor product that enables homeowners to sell their home directly to it and resell the home to a home buyer; list with opendoor product that allows customers to list their home on the MLS with opendoor and receive cash offer; and opendoor marketplace product that connects the home seller with an institutional or retail buyer.

OPEN traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 187,210,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,473,776. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Opendoor Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97.

