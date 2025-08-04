Top Waste Management Stocks To Research – August 2nd

Fluor, Halliburton, and Rockwell Automation are the three Waste Management stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Waste management stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that collect, transport, process, recycle and dispose of solid, liquid and hazardous waste. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to a sector characterized by long-term service contracts, recurring revenue streams and demand driven by environmental regulations and sustainability initiatives. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Waste Management stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Fluor (FLR)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

NYSE:FLR traded down $15.31 on Friday, reaching $41.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,535,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,772. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fluor has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLR

Halliburton (HAL)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,937,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,480,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HAL

Rockwell Automation (ROK)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

NYSE ROK traded down $7.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $334.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.37. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $215.00 and a twelve month high of $360.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Featured Articles