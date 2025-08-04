Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.14.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 6th. Cfra reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, EVP Glenn F. Hickey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $68,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,009,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,459,500.80. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 905,284 shares of company stock worth $5,922,500 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,860,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,667,000 after purchasing an additional 224,578 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 10,520,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,692,000 after purchasing an additional 366,192 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 44.8% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,950,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,446,000 after purchasing an additional 912,844 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 21.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,618,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 466,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,478,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after buying an additional 191,531 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

NYSE MODG opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a negative net margin of 34.68% and a positive return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

