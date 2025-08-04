Transcat (TRNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Transcat Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $74.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $694.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $133.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcat stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Transcat, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TRNS Free Report ) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.06% of Transcat worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

