Transcat (TRNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2026 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share and revenue of $72.28 million for the quarter.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $77.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.40 million. Transcat had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 6.47%. Transcat’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Transcat to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Transcat Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $74.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $694.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat has a 52 week low of $67.56 and a 52 week high of $133.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transcat
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TRNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.
About Transcat
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
