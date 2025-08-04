Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Travelzoo in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travelzoo in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Travelzoo Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of TZOO stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $9.16 and a 12-month high of $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $14.61.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Travelzoo had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 566.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.51 million. Research analysts expect that Travelzoo will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,045,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,867,778.60. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,795. Insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Travelzoo by 352.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,102,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Travelzoo by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 710,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,168,000 after buying an additional 107,681 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travelzoo in the 4th quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Travelzoo by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet media company that provides travel, entertainment, and local experiences worldwide. It operates in four segments: Travelzoo North America, Travelzoo Europe, Jack's Flight Club, and New Initiatives. The company offers Travelzoo website, Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletters, Standalone email newsletters, Travelzoo Network, Travelzoo mobile applications, Jack's Flight Club website, Jack's Flight Club mobile applications, and Jack's Flight Club newsletters.

