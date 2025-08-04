Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Wall Street Zen

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRN. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Trinity Industries Stock Up 3.6%

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.49. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.65.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $506.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 3.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trinity Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,508,000 after buying an additional 9,395 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 1,142.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 78,341 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 3,212.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 23.4% during the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the first quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

