Trinseo (TSE) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect Trinseo to post earnings of ($1.40) per share and revenue of $966.82 million for the quarter.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $784.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.01 million. On average, analysts expect Trinseo to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trinseo alerts:

Trinseo Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of NYSE:TSE opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.68. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $7.05. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Trinseo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Trinseo

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.40%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinseo stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Free Report) by 43.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 343,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 103,294 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.96% of Trinseo worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Trinseo

About Trinseo

(Get Free Report)

Trinseo PLC operates as a specialty material solutions provider in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Plastics Solutions, Polystyrene, and Americas Styrenics. The Engineered Materials segment offers rigid thermoplastic compounds and blends, soft thermoplastic, continuous cast, cell cast, activated methyl methacrylates (MMA), PMMA resins, and extruded PMMA sheets and resins for consumer electronics, medical, footwear, automotive, and building and construction applications under the EMERGE, CALIBRE, PLEXIGLAS, ALTUGLAS, ACRYSPA, AVONITE, STUDIO, MEGOL, APILON, APIGO, and APINAT brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.