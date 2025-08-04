TripAdvisor (TRIP) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $529.91 million for the quarter. TripAdvisor has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.94 million. TripAdvisor had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 10.68%. TripAdvisor’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect TripAdvisor to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TripAdvisor Trading Down 7.3%

TripAdvisor stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.30. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $10.43 and a 12-month high of $18.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at TripAdvisor

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TripAdvisor

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,222.23. This trade represents a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in TripAdvisor by 1,183.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,416 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 14.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,475 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 29.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 81,998 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 18,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 297,532 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRIP. Mizuho raised TripAdvisor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on TripAdvisor in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut TripAdvisor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.56.

TripAdvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

