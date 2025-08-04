TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,400 shares, anincreaseof1,033.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of TV Asahi stock opened at $19.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $19.15.

TV Asahi Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in television (TV) broadcasting business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through TV Broadcasting Business, Internet Business, Shopping Business, and Other Businesses segments. It engages in the video distribution with advertisements using the internet, production of video distribution content, and licensing of rights; mail-order sales on TV shopping programs and EC sites; and other businesses, including music publishing, event, equipment sales and leasing, and investment in film business.

