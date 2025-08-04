U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO) Short Interest Up 984.2% in July

U.S. GoldMining Inc. (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 123,600 shares, anincreaseof984.2% from the June 30th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately8.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

U.S. GoldMining Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:USGO opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $97.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61. U.S. GoldMining has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $14.46.

U.S. GoldMining (NASDAQ:USGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. GoldMining will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of U.S. GoldMining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of U.S. GoldMining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USGO. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,011 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. GoldMining in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. GoldMining

U.S. GoldMining Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company's primary asset is the 100%-owned Whistler exploration property, a gold-copper exploration project comprising mining claims totaling 53,700 acres located in Yentna Mining District, Alaska.

