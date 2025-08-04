UBS Group Cuts Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Price Target to $40.00

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the textile maker’s stock.

COLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Columbia Sportswear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $49.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a 52-week low of $48.10 and a 52-week high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $605.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.97 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.61%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,695.46. This trade represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 287.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,143 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after buying an additional 29,035 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8,642.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after buying an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 42,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after buying an additional 6,693 shares during the period. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

