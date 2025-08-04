Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UDMY. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Udemy in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Udemy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Udemy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Udemy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Udemy Stock Down 4.5%

Udemy stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. Udemy has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $199.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Udemy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Hugo Sarrazin bought 22,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.91 per share, for a total transaction of $156,822.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,580 shares in the company, valued at $328,777.80. This represents a 91.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 25,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $174,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,077,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,528,908.03. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 47,580 shares of company stock valued at $330,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Udemy by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 112,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 56,619 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Udemy in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Udemy by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 181,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 27,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Udemy by 558.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

